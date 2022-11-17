Newsweek Honors Monticello Community Surgery Center Among Best U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Newsweek has named UVA Health’s Monticello Community Surgery Center to its list of “America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2023," based on recommendations from healthcare professionals and patient outcomes.

The 17,000-square-foot outpatient surgery center on U.S. 29 in Albemarle County next to UVA Primary Care Riverside includes four state-of-the-art operating suites and one procedure room to provide surgical care for patients who typically return home the same day of their procedure.

Monticello Community Surgery Center is ranked fifth in Newsweek’s South region, which includes Virginia, West Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma.

“We are pleased to see the excellent care provided by our team at Monticello Community Surgery Center recognized by Newsweek,” said Wendy Horton, PharmD, MBA, chief executive officer of UVA Medical Center. “This center is a tremendous resource for patients throughout Central Virginia in need of outpatient surgical care.”

Newsweek based its rankings in part on a national survey of medical professionals that asked them to recommend notable ambulatory surgery centers in their state and rate those recommended centers on four measures:

Management during COVID-19 (such as safety and hygiene measures)

Management of waiting time

Quality of surgical care

Quality of follow-up care

Newsweek also based its rankings on data showing quality of care and patient outcomes for ambulatory surgery centers provided by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

“This ranking is a testament to the entire team at the Monticello Community Surgery Center and their hard work to provide the very best for our patients,” said Joseph Hulsebusch, MSHA, BSN, RN, CGRN, director of outpatient surgery sites for UVA Health. “They have earned this honor as one of America’s best outpatient surgery centers.”