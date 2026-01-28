Experienced Strategist Named Administrator for UVA Health’s Heart and Vascular Services

Laura P. Thielemann, MPA, who has more than 10 years of experience leading heart programs at academic health systems, has been named administrator for UVA Health’s Heart and Vascular Service Line. She will assume her new role April 6.

As administrator, Thielemann will work in close partnership with the physician leaders of the service line and will have direct responsibility for clinical operations and performance – including quality of care, growth and optimization to enhance patient access. She will also spearhead the integration of heart and vascular care at UVA Health University Medical Center with UVA Community Health in Culpeper and Northern Virginia, as well as with UVA’s partners at Riverside Health in Eastern Virginia.

“Throughout her career, Laura has earned a reputation as a keen strategist and exceptional partner and collaborator,” said John Bennett, MPA, UVA Health’s chief ambulatory officer. “I am excited to have her become part of our outstanding heart and vascular team.”

Thielemann joins UVA from University of Texas Southwestern (UTSW) Medical Center, where she has served as associate vice president of the Heart, Lung and Vascular Service Line since 2019. During her tenure, her quality-driven, patient-centric work contributed to UTSW being ranked among the top 20 heart and vascular programs in America by U.S. News & World Report. Prior to her work at UTSW, she spent five years as the Cardiology Service Line Administrator for Indiana Health University Physicians in Indianapolis. Thielemann has also held management roles at Virginia Hospital Center and its physician group in Arlington.

She received her bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree in public administration and a health services administration certificate from Eastern Washington University.

Thielemann is looking forward to returning to Virginia to join UVA Health.

“I am so impressed with the commitment of the heart and vascular team to provide outstanding heart and vascular care for patients across Virginia,” she said. ‘I can’t wait to begin working alongside this talented group of care providers.”

Thielemann will succeed Karen Forsman, who will retire this winter after 40 years of service at UVA Health.

“Karen has been part of the Heart and Vascular Service Line since its founding in 1994 and has played a key role in its tremendous growth and the delivery of exceptional patient care,” Bennett said. “She is an outstanding partner who will be greatly missed.”