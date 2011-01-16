National Guide names 47 UVA doctors top in their fields

Forty-seven physicians from the University of Virginia Health System were included in the latest edition of America's Top Doctors TM (eighth edition). Published annually by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., the guide recognizes physicians who are considered among the top one percent in the nation in their medical specialties and sub-specialties.

To be selected for inclusion in the book, doctors must be nominated by their peer physicians. The nomination process involves tens of thousands of board-certified physicians across the nation, as well as presidents, vice presidents of medical affairs [or an equivalent position] and chiefs of service in eight medical specialties from more than 1,000 hospitals across the United States. These doctors receive letters inviting them to go online to a special website to enter nominations of physicians whom they feel are clinically outstanding, on the national and regional level. The Castle Connolly research staff also conducts extensive interviews by telephone with leading physicians, specialists, chiefs of service and healthcare executives to strengthen the information-gathering processes.

The guide is designed to help people find the most outstanding specialists to meet their medical needs, be they available on a local, regional or national level.

The UVA doctors designated as America's Top Doctors by specialty in 2008 are:

Cardiology - Dr. George A. Beller Cardiac Electrophysiology - Dr. John P. DiMarco Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism - Dr. Eugene J. Barrett, Dr. Alan C. Dalkin, Dr. John C. Marshall, Dr. Mary Lee Vance Geriatric Psychiatry - Dr. Suzanne Holroyd Gynecologic Oncology - Dr. Peyton T. Taylor, Jr. Medical Oncology - Dr. Paula M. Fracasso, Dr. William W. Grosh, Dr. Geoffrey R. Weiss, Dr. Michael E. Williams Infectious Diseases - Dr. Richard L. Guerrant, Dr. Richard D. Pearson, Dr. W. Michael Scheld Neonatal Perinatal Medicine - Dr. Robert J. Boyle, Dr. John Kattwinkel Nephrology - Dr. W. Kline Bolton, Dr. Mark D. Okusa Neurological Surgery - Dr. Christopher I. Shaffrey, Dr. Mark E. Shaffrey Neurology - Dr. Steven T. DeKosky, Dr. Daryl R. Gress, Dr. Elliott C. Haley, Jr., Dr. David Schiff, Dr. G. Frederick Wooten Neuroradiology - Dr. Mary E. Jensen Otolaryngology - Dr. Bradley W. Kesser, Dr. Paul A. Levine Pathology - Dr. Stacey E. Mills Pediatric Surgery - Dr. Bradley M. Rodgers Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - Dr. Paul T. Diamond, Dr. D. Casey Kerrigan Plastic Surgery - Dr. Raymond F. Morgan Psychiatry - Dr. Randolph J. Canterbury II Radiation Oncology - Dr. James M. Larner, Dr. Tyvin A. Rich Surgery - Dr. Reid B. Adams, Dr. John B. Hanks, Dr. Bruce D. Schirmer, Dr. Craig L. Slingluff, Jr. Thoracic Surgery - Dr. David R. Jones, Dr. Irving L. Kron Urology - Dr. Stuart S. Howards, Dr. William D. Steers, Dr. Dan Theodorescu Vascular Surgery - Dr. Kenneth J. Cherry, Jr.

Additionally, UVA has 17 physicians on faculty who made the listing for a sister publication, American's Top Doctors for Cancer , fourth edition. They are:

Dr. Reid B. Adams Surgical Oncology Dr. Paula M. Fracasso Hemotology/Oncology Dr. William W. Grosh Hemotology/Oncology Dr. John B. Hanks General Surgery Dr. David R. Jones Thoracic Surgery Dr. James M. Larner Radiation Oncology Dr. Paul A. Levine Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery Dr. Stacey E. Mills Pathology Dr. Tyvin E. Rich Radiation Oncology Dr. David Schiff Neurology Dr. Mark E. Shaffrey Neurological Surgery Dr. Craig L. Slingluff Surgical Oncology Dr. Peyton T. Taylor Jr. Gynecologic Oncology Dr. Dan Theodorescu Urology Dr. Mary Lee Vance Endocrinology and Metabolism Dr. Geoffrey R. Weiss Hematology/Oncology Dr. Michael E. Williams Hematology/Oncology