National ‘100 Great Orthopedics Programs’ list honors UVA Orthopedics

Becker’s Hospital Review has named UVA Orthopedics at University of Virginia Medical Center to the national healthcare publication’s “ 100 Hospitals with Great Orthopedic Programs 2016 ” list.

“I’m thrilled to see our team at UVA receive this national honor for our work to provide excellent, comprehensive care to patients throughout the region,” said Bobby Chhabra, MD, chair of UVA’s Department of Orthopedic Surgery.

According to Becker’s, “the hospitals included on this list are national leaders in orthopedic care. They have received recognition for excellence from various publications, industry-leading organizations and accrediting organizations.”

UVA has received multiple honors for its orthopedic care:

U.S. News rated UVA Orthopedics as “high-performing” in its 2016-2017 “Best Hospitals” guide, ranking it among the top 10 percent in its specialty nationwide. U.S. News’ Best Hospitals guide also rated UVA this year as “high-performing” – the best possible rating – for hip and knee replacements. Health insurer BlueCross BlueShield has honored UVA Orthopedics as a Blue Distinction Center for knee and hip replacement. UVA is certified by the Joint Commission, a national accrediting group for hospitals, in both hip and knee replacements.

In highlighting UVA Orthopedics, Becker’s recognized UVA’s designation as a Level I trauma center as well as UVA’s “one-of-a kind in Virginia” hand center. “[UVA's] orthopedic surgery department treats a full range of conditions at its pediatric orthopedic clinic, spine center, musculoskeletal center and sports medicine clinic,” according to the publication.