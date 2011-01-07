Monticello High senior Darcy Alimenti awarded Hospital Auxiliary's 2010 Junior Volunteer Scholarship

A Monticello High School senior who has given more than 360 hours of volunteer service to the University of Virginia Medical Center is the recipient of the UVA Hospital Auxiliary's 2010 Pat and Frank Dawson Junior Volunteer Scholarship.

Darcy Alimenti received the $2,500 scholarship at the May 27 Hospital Auxiliary meeting. Alimenti plans to study nursing at the University of Virginia. During her junior volunteer hours at UVA, Alimenti has delivered flowers and mail to patients, taken baby photos and worked in the Cancer Center, the Malcolm Cole Child Care Center, the hospital's gift shop and the angio-radiology and surgical supply areas. She has also received the auxiliary's Above and Beyond award for her extensive efforts.

Alimenti's passion for health care also led her to internships at the American Red Cross and Downtown Family Healthcare. She has organized a 5K run to benefit cancer patients and led a team for three years in the Light the Night Walk to raise money for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The scholarship was named in honor of Pat Dawson, UVA Medical Center's director of volunteer services from 1970-74, and her husband Frank, who was on the hospital's administrative staff.

The UVA Hospital Auxiliary is a group of community members and volunteers who assist with and raise money for numerous health system patient services. The auxiliary was founded in 1908 and currently has about 1,000 members.