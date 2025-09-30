UVA Health Reveals Updated Mobile Mammography Coach

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center is reintroducing its Mobile Mammography Coach to the community, now equipped with the latest advancement in 3D imaging technology. The upgraded vehicle expands access to lifesaving breast cancer screenings across Prince William County and surrounding communities, making it easier for people to stay on track with their preventive care.

The vehicle has been newly outfitted with a state-of-the-art 3D imaging machine that produces clearer, more detailed scans. Unlike traditional two-dimensional mammography, the new system captures multiple images of the breast from different angles, then reconstructs them into a three-dimensional view. This allows technologists to examine tissue in thin slices, similar to turning the pages of a book.

The result is earlier detection of potential concerns, greater accuracy for women with dense breast tissue, fewer false positives, and fewer retakes.

“Early detection saves lives, and this technology allows us to see cancers that might have gone undetected with older systems,” said Susan Schreiner, director of operations oncology and ambulatory radiology for UVA Health’s Community Medical Centers and Clinics in Northern Virginia and Culpeper.

The imaging upgrade was made possible in part by a $500,000 appropriation from the Virginia General Assembly’s 2024 general fund, championed by Delegate Luke Torian the Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and Delegate Briana Sewell. Additional support from the UVA Community Health Foundation funded practical improvements, including new tires, airbags, a refreshed vehicle wrap, and other travel-ready enhancements to keep the coach reliable on the road.

Serving the Community Where They Are

The UVA Health Mobile Mammography program has been a cornerstone of local healthcare since the early 2000s. Stationed at Prince William Medical Center, the coach was designed to bring screenings directly to people—especially those facing barriers such as limited transportation, lack of insurance, or demanding schedules.

This fall and winter, the upgraded coach will travel to neighborhoods, community centers, and local clinics throughout Prince William County and surrounding communities in northern Virginia. Historically, the program has partnered with two free clinics in the county and a large healthcare group in Northern Virginia to offer free screenings for eligible patients. Moving forward, updates about community stops will be shared through local media and UVA Health’s social media channels.

How the Coach Works

Functioning like a traveling clinic, each stop is staffed with a mammography technologist and registrar who connect patients to UVA Health’s care system. Screenings are primarily offered to women ages 35–55, and results are sent to each patient’s primary care provider for follow-up.

Although 3D mammography takes slightly longer than traditional screenings, the added detail provides radiologists and patients with vital information. Capacity at each stop depends on travel distances, setup time, hours of operation, and appointments.

The program accepts commercial insurance but also partners with community clinics to serve uninsured and low-income women. Medicaid patients are included in targeted outreach, and funding support helps ensure screenings remain accessible. Women requiring additional diagnostic services are referred to UVA Health Prince William Medical Center in Manassas or UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center.

Commitment to Community Health

“These upgrades allow us to deliver the very best preventive care directly to the community,” said Erik Shannon, chief executive officer of UVA Health Community Medical Centers and Clinics in Northern Virginia and Culpeper. “This coach makes it easier for people facing barriers to get the screenings they need. We are grateful to our delegates, board members, leadership team, and staff for helping bring this resource back on the road. These are the moments that focus on our mission of transforming health and inspiring hope for all Virginians and beyond.”