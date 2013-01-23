Medical Center wins consumer choice award

University of Virginia Medical Center has been identified through consumer surveys as a top hospital for quality and image, earning a 2012-2013 Consumer Choice Award from the National Research Corporation. Children's Hospital

The awards are based on surveys of more than 250,000 households in 300 markets across the U.S. for the National Research Corporation Healthcare Market Guide. The surveys measure multiple quality and image ratings, according to the National Research Corporation’s website, and the awards are given to hospitals “whose consumers have recognized them for providing quality healthcare services.”

“At our inpatient hospital here in Charlottesville as well as at clinics and centers throughout Virginia, we have thousands of staff members committed to providing the best care and service to our patients,” said R. Edward Howell, vice president and CEO of UVA Medical Center. “I commend everyone on our team for helping us earn this award.”

UVA Medical Center provides comprehensive primary and specialty care to patients from across the state and beyond. UVA’s services include a

, a Level 1 trauma center, a Heart and Vascular Center, a Joint Commission-certified Primary Stroke Center and an National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center.

UVA is one of eight Virginia hospitals to receive a 2012-2013 Consumer Choice Award.