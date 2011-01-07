Medical Center wins 2010 Consumer Choice Award

The National Research Corporation has named the University of Virginia Medical Center a Consumer Choice Award winner for 2010. This is the second time in the past three years the UVA Medical Center has received this prestigious national award.

The Consumer Choice Award, based on a survey of more than 250,000 consumers nationwide, rates hospitals on the following attributes: best doctors, best nurses, image and reputation, and best overall quality. The awards reflect the growing role consumers are having in the selection of their healthcare.

"It is an honor for the residents of Central Virginia to recognize our physicians, nurses and staff for their hard work and dedication," said R. Edward Howell, vice president and chief executive officer of the UVA Medical Center."We thank the members of the community for this honor and promise to continue providing high-quality care and service at our main hospital in Charlottesville and all our clinics throughout Central Virginia."

The awards were announced in the October 18th edition of Modern Healthcare Magazine. UVA's award was based on an online survey of consumers in Greene, Nelson, Fluvanna, and Albemarle counties, and Charlottesville city.

UVA Medical Center shares the honor with other academic medical centers such as The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Mayo Clinic, and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The National Research Corporation conducts studies to provide healthcare organizations with the most comprehensive, consumer-reported assessment of hospitals, health systems and health plans. More than 3,200 hospitals, health systems and other providers; and over 800 health plans are included in NRC's consumer ratings.