Match Day 2014: A time for celebration and reflection

Before learning where they will perform their residencies, the University of Virginia School of Medicine’s Class of 2014 was asked to pause Friday to think about all the people that helped them become doctors.

“Look left, look right and think back at the four years you’ve spent in Charlottesville and the important people that brought you to this day,” said Nancy Dunlap, MD, PhD, MBA, dean of the UVA School of Medicine , during the annual Match Day ceremonies. “Think about the friends that pulled you through, the people you suffered with in the middle of the night.”

Sharing the Celebration

An hour after Dunlap asked the soon-to-be doctors for a moment of reflection, the graduates were celebrating with the friends, family, faculty and staff that helped them.

Peter Murphy sought out Sean Reed, MD , UVA’s director of family medicine predoctoral education, for a bear hug. “He’s been my advisor forever,” said Murphy, who will remain at UVA for a residency in family medicine. “I’ve been hoping to stay here; I couldn’t be happier.”

Reed enjoys coming to Match Day not only because it brings back fond memories of his own Match Day, but also because of the bond he builds with the students during their four years in medical school. “We spend a lot of time with these guys,” Reed said. “To be a part of [Match Day], it’s just really fun.”

Just as excited was Murphy’s wife, Kate, who was relieved to know they would be staying at UVA. “Now we’re Charlottesvillians for life.”

Forgetting a Birthday

The anticipation of Match Day can be all consuming – just ask Hunter Poarch. “I had forgotten it was my birthday until a friend wished me a happy birthday this morning,” he said.

In addition to a few hundred people singing him “Happy Birthday” during the Match Day ceremony, Poarch’s gifts Friday also included his preferred residency in family medicine at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland.

As he gets ready to move cross-country, he will have fond memories of his time at UVA. “I’m incredibly grateful for the relationships and the mentoring I’ve had here,” Poarch said.

Class of 2014 Match Day Statistics

Of the 148 graduates in the UVA School of Medicine Class of 2014, 25 will do some or all of their training at the University of Virginia Health System. Graduates will continue their training at residencies in 25 states and Washington, D.C. One member of the class will defer residency to do research.

Here are the most popular residencies for the Class of 2014:

Internal medicine – 22 Pediatrics – 20 Emergency medicine – 13 Family practice – 11 General surgery – 10 Anesthesiology – 8 Obstetrics and gynecology – 8 Pathology – 8 Orthopaedics – 7 Radiology (diagnostic) – 5 Psychiatry – 4 Radiation oncology – 4

