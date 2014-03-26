Major partnership between UVA Health System, Centra to improve kidney care

In a significant step to enhance access and quality of care for Southside Virginia patients, University of Virginia Health System and Centra are teaming up to open new dialysis centers in Farmville and Appomattox.

Patients needing dialysis require three treatments a week to sustain their health. Access close to home is invaluable. The Centra and UVA partnership ensures individuals living with kidney disease will now benefit from the full continuum of care from diagnosis, treatment, transplant and ongoing management.

“This important partnership with Centra will help bring additional high-quality patient care services to Virginians throughout the region,” said R. Edward Howell, vice president and CEO of UVA Medical Center. “For decades, UVA and Centra have provided excellent care to patients in Central and Southside Virginia. The establishment of this partnership demonstrates the capacity of what two strong organizations can bring to the local community when they come together. Most importantly, the UVA-Centra team will now make it easier for patients to access the dialysis care they need close to home.”

“This collaboration with UVA gives us a unique opportunity to meet the needs of our community with the expertise and care of two successful and innovative systems like Centra and UVA,” said E.W. Tibbs, Jr. President and CEO of Centra. “Creating this partnership ensures patients have the best possible outcomes for their kidney disease and can receive care right here in their hometowns.”

The Farmville dialysis center is expected to open in late June, while the Appomattox center is planned to open in late summer. Both facilities will provide in-center dialysis treatment as well as training for home dialysis. Initial plans call for each location to employ the equivalent of 15 full-time employees.

Expanding Access to Care

The two centers will bring extensive additional non-profit dialysis capacity to Southside Virginia residents and seamless access to care at Centra and UVA.

The 9,800-square-foot dialysis center in Farmville – to be located at 900 S. Main St. – is slated to have 20 dialysis stations with the capacity to provide more than 18,000 treatments per year.

The 9,300-square-foot center at 7757 Richmond Highway in Appomattox – located at the Shoppes at Appomattox – is expected to have 16 dialysis stations that can provide more than 14,000 treatments per year.

Physicians Perspective

“The kidney care team from UVA is looking forward to working with Centra and continuing a longstanding partnership with our colleagues at Lynchburg Nephrology to expand the availability of state-of-the-art dialysis care throughout Southside Virginia,” said Mark Okusa, MD , Chief of UVA’s Division of Nephrology .

“We at Lynchburg Nephrology are proud to partner with Centra and UVA to bring world class nephrology care and dialysis services to the Farmville and Appomattox areas,“ said Asad Ehtesham, MD, Managing Partner of Lynchburg Nephrology. “Our patients have always been our first priority. We take pride in our work and feel honored to have the opportunity to serve the people of Central Virginia.”

Award-Winning Dialysis Care

UVA operates a network of eight dialysis centers throughout Virginia; earlier this year, all eight centers, for a third year in a row, received the 5-Diamond Patient Safety Award from the Mid-Atlantic Renal Coalition . UVA’s dialysis centers earned the award after staff members completed interactive training sessions to enhance patient safety, such as sharps safety and preventing slips, trips and falls.

Interested in Dialysis Care in Farmville?

Patients interested in receiving care at the Farmville dialysis center are asked to call Felissa Burford, MSN, RN, CDN at 434.390.1592.