Limited visitation at UVA Medical Center due to flu

Due to increasing numbers of flu-like illnesses and laboratory-confirmed flu cases, UVA Medical Center and UVA Children’s Hospital are limiting visitation to all inpatient units and the Emergency Department.

UVA is requesting that only immediate family members or care partners – an adult designated as the point of contact for a patient – visit patients at UVA’s inpatient units and Emergency Department. Each patient may have no more than two visitors at a time and children younger than 12 are not permitted to visit patients, unless there are extenuating circumstances. Family members and care partners are asked not to visit patients if they have any signs or symptoms of the flu, such as runny nose, fever chills, cough and body aches.

“This temporary change in our visitation policy is a precaution to help limit the spread of the flu and protect the health of our patients, families, visitors and team members,” said Costi D. Sifri, MD, hospital epidemiologist.

UVA had 78 laboratory-confirmed flu cases from Dec. 29-Jan. 2 and has had a total of 181 laboratory-confirmed flu cases this season as of Jan. 2.

UVA will assess its limited visitation policy on a weekly basis.