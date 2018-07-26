Section of Lee Street to Close July 27-30 for Crane Removal

A portion of Lee Street will be closed to vehicles from 6 p.m. July 27 to 6 a.m. July 30 between the intersection of Crispell Drive and the patient entrance to the University of Virginia Medical Center Emergency Department. The road will be closed to remove a crane used for the UVA Medical Center expansion project.

Here are the traffic changes that will occur during the road closure:

The Lee Street Garage will be closed during this time. All patients and visitors will be directed to park in the 11th Street Garage. The garage will be accessible from Jefferson Park Avenue and either end of 11th

To drop off or pick up patients or visitors at UVA Medical Center, UVA Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center or UVA Education Resource Center, vehicles should access Lee Street via Jefferson Park Avenue.

The bus stop on Lee Street will not be served during this time. Nearby bus stops on Jefferson Park Avenue, West Main Street and Lane Road will remain open.

The sidewalk on the north side of Lee Street will remain open to pedestrians at all times during the road closure.

Around 40 tractor-trailers will be used to help remove and transport the crane, which may cause occasional traffic delays on the roads near UVA Medical Center.

The hospital expansion project will:

Renovate and expand the Emergency Department. The expansion will increase UVA’s Emergency Department capacity from 43 beds to approximately 80 beds. It will also include dedicated space for mental health services as well as additional space for a clinical decision-making unit to assess whether patients should be admitted, observed, or discharged.

Expand UVA’s interventional services for patients needing surgeries or other procedures. This will enable team members to care for patients more efficiently by creating additional space and consolidating the interventional services on a single floor. The project will add four new operating rooms, three new procedure rooms and greatly expanded prep, recovery and support spaces.

Build a six-story tower on top of the expanded Emergency Department and interventional space. UVA plans to build out three floors now to accommodate conversion of most of the Medical Center’s semi-private rooms to private rooms. The top three floors will be built as shell space for additional expansion in the future as needed. A second helipad will be located on top of the tower.

The new section of the Emergency Department and the interventional areas are scheduled to open in summer/fall 2019, with the new patient rooms slated to open in early 2020. Renovations are scheduled for completion in 2021.