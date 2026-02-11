Leading Brain Surgeon Named Chair of UVA Department of Neurosurgery

The University of Virginia School of Medicine has named Aaron S. Dumont, MD, MBA, FACHE, FACS, FAHA, FAANS, a nationally renowned brain surgeon and experienced academic leader, to chair its Department of Neurosurgery. He will assume his new role June 1, 2026.

Dumont comes to UVA from Tulane University School of Medicine, where he has served as chair of the Department of Neurosurgery since 2013, director of the Center for Clinical Neurosciences since 2016 and associate dean and vice president for health system clinical affairs since 2019. Dumont’s first faculty position was at UVA, where he served as an assistant professor of neurosurgery and radiology from 2007 to 2010.

“Dr. Dumont brings incredible experience and expertise as a leader both at the department level and across the Tulane School of Medicine,” said Colin Derdeyn, MD, interim dean of the UVA School of Medicine. “We are excited to welcome him back to Charlottesville to lead the Department of Neurosurgery.”

Board-certified in neurosurgery and neurocritical care, Dumont has maintained an active patient-care practice and research portfolio as he helped Tulane rebuild its neurosurgery program following Hurricane Katrina. Trained in both open traditional microsurgery and minimally invasive endovascular surgery, he cares for pediatric and adult patients in an array of neurosurgical fields, stroke, cerebrovascular disease, peripheral nerve disease, tumors of the brain and spine, and spinal disorders. He has co-authored more than 400 peer-reviewed publications and has made hundreds of national and international presentations as well as serving as an editorial board member of the Journal of Neurosurgery, the leading scientific journal in the field. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the American Board of Neurological Surgery.

“Along with his leadership ability, Dr. Dumont brings incredible skill as a surgeon, researcher and educator,” Derdeyn said. “His diverse experiences and skill set make him an ideal, well-rounded leader for the Department of Neurosurgery.”

Dumont earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of British Columbia and his medical degree from the University of Calgary before completing a residency in neurosurgery and a fellowship in cerebrovascular, endovascular and skull base surgery at UVA Health.

He said he is excited to return to the department where he completed his neurosurgical training and began his academic career in medicine.

“I was privileged to be trained at UVA by Dr. John A. Jane, Sr., a legendary figure in the field of neurosurgery,” Dumont said. “It is truly an honor to return to Charlottesville to lead the department and work alongside so many talented neurosurgeons and dedicated staff members. Together, we will have a relentless focus on an ascending journey to world class – to improve the lives of patients of today and those of tomorrow.”

Dumont will succeed Jeff Elias, MD, who has served as interim chair of the Department of Neurosurgery since December 2024 following the death of Mark Shaffrey, MD.

“I am so thankful to Dr. Elias for his leadership and guidance over the past year during a time of transition for the department,” Derdeyn said. “I look forward to continuing to work with him as he carries on his pioneering work in focused ultrasound.”



