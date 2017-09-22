Kohl’s Donating $250,000 to UVA Children’s Hospital for Healthy Living Programs

Kohl’s Cares is donating $250,000 over two years to the Kohl’s Hoo’s Fit program at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital to support healthy eating and active living in school-age children.UVA Children’s Fitness Clinic

(CFC), Kohl’s Hoo’s Fit includes two free programs that go directly into after school programs and community centers: Healthy Eating and Active Living (HEAL) and the Go Girls & Guys! Community program. HEAL is a six-week class led by UVA School of Medicine students in the Social Issues in Medicine Course that teaches children about healthy nutrition and the importance of physical activity. Go Girls and Guys! Community Program is a six-week program that includes 30 minutes of Zumba instruction each week followed by wellness discussions.

Also available through Kohl’s Hoo’s Fit is the Exceptional Kids’ Club, a free fitness program at UVA Children’s Hospital for children with autism spectrum disorder. This program also includes child wellness education sessions for parents led by UVA experts, which include the CFC and UVA’s Kinesiology of Individuals with Disabilities Program at the UVA Curry School of Education.

Promoting healthy eating and active living is an identified priority area for improvement in the recently published 2016 MAPP2Health community health assessment and health improvement plan for Central Virginia.

“Through this comprehensive approach, our goal is to reach thousands of children in our community each year and help them form healthy habits that last a lifetime,” said Anna King, CTRS, CFC’s outreach coordinator.

For more information about these programs, please call 434.982.1607.

Kohl's donation to UVA Children’s Hospital is made possible through the Kohl's Cares cause merchandise program. Through this initiative, Kohl’s sells $5 books and soft toys, where 100 percent of net profit benefits children’s health initiatives nationwide, including hospital partnerships like this one. Kohl's has raised more than $317 million through this merchandise program. Since 2005, Kohl’s has donated more than $560,000 to UVA Children’s Hospital. For more information, call 434.982.1607.

