Jefferson Park Avenue entrance to 11th Street Garage closed beginning 6 p.m. June 28

The Jefferson Park Avenue entrance to the 11th Street Garage at University of Virginia Medical Center will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, June 28. The entrance is being closed to allow for the demolition of the building at 1224 Jefferson Park Ave. known as the Blake Center.

The 11th Street entrance to the garage will remain open during the demolition. During the closure, construction personnel as well as signs and message boards will help direct drivers to the 11th Street Garage. Drivers leaving the garage may exit onto 11th Street or Jefferson Park Avenue.

Once the building removal is complete, the site will be developed into an open green space plaza for the use of patients and families at the Battle Building at UVA Children’s Hospital, now under construction at the corner of West Main Street and Jefferson Park Avenue. The 200,000-square-foot Battle Building will provide comprehensive outpatient care for children as well as serve as the new home of UVA’s Outpatient Surgery Center. The facility is slated to open in 2014.

The Jefferson Park Avenue entrance to the garage is expected to remain closed until March 2014.