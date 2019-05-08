iTHRIV Seeks Partners to Improve Public Health, Address Disparities Across Virginia

The Integrated Translational Health Research Institute of Virginia (iTHRIV), which aims to improve the health of people across the state and beyond, is seeking nonprofit or government organizations to partner with researchers to address community health needs and improve public health.

Virginia 501(c)(3) nonprofits or government agencies are eligible for up to $20,000 to fund health-related research. Proposals must include at least one iTHRIV researcher, from UVA, Inova Health System, Carilion Clinic or Virginia Tech.

Projects can address a wide range of health-related topics, including health outcomes or social determinants of health, such as economic development and education. Projects with the potential to improve health outcomes directly will be given priority.

A total of $75,000 will be awarded. Potential applicants are encouraged to participate in a teleconference at 1 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, to learn more. To join, visit https://zoom.us/j/199814341 or dial (646) 558-8656, meeting ID 199 814 341.

Proposals are due June 21. To learn more, or to obtain a copy of the application, visit www.ithriv.org.

About iTHRIV

Based at UVA, iTHRIV is a statewide collaboration that aims to promote interdisciplinary research, with the goal of translating scientific discoveries into new treatments and enhancing how doctors provide care. It seeks to improve the process of research and to benefit underserved populations.

iTHRIV has received nearly $23 million in support from the National Institutes of Health’s Clinical and Translational Science Awards (CTSA) program. The CTSA provides resources for researchers across the statewide consortium, trains the next generation of biomedical and health scientists and collaborates with community partners to improve health. The national CTSA network includes approximately 60 institutions around the country that are recognized as elite clinical and translational research institutions.

