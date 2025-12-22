Information Technology Leader Named UVA Health’s Chief Information Officer

Sonney Sapra, MBA, who has nearly 15 years of experience in health system information technology leadership, has been named UVA Health’s chief information officer. Sapra will provide strategic direction and operational guidance for the information and digital systems that support UVA Health’s missions of patient care, research and education. He will begin his new role at UVA Health on Jan. 26.

Sapra comes to UVA Health from Samaritan Health Services and Health Plan, where he has served since 2021 as senior vice president and chief digital and information officer for the Oregon-based health system that cares for 290,000 patients annually. He previously served as senior vice president and chief information officer at University of Louisville Health from 2018 to 2021 and as chief information officer for Oregon Health Sciences University – Hillsboro Medical Center from 2010 to 2017.

“Sonney is an experienced leader who will bring his deep knowledge and information technology skills to his role as our next chief information officer,” said Mitch Rosner, MD, MACP, FRCP, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “As we seek the best ways to harness tools such as artificial intelligence to best serve our patients, researchers and students, I’m confident that Sonney will help prepare us for healthcare’s digital future.”

Sapra earned his Certified Healthcare Chief Information Officer certificate from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in audio engineering from Middlesex University in London and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Oregon. He has been named to Becker’s Hospital Review’s Chief Information Officers to Know list in 2024 and 2025.

Sapra said he is excited to join UVA Health and work with partners across the institution to best use technology to carry out all the health system’s missions.

“My goal is to unite clinical, academic, research, and technology stakeholders to expand digital innovation,” he said. “Acting as a bridge among business, research, and technology teams, I’m looking forward to helping develop new digital products and care models in close collaboration with leaders from across the health system.”

Sapra will succeed Robin Parkin, UVA Health’s chief information officer since 2021, who is retiring Jan. 30.

“Robin’s leadership has left an enduring mark on every area of our organization and across the expansive scope of her portfolio,” Rosner said. “Robin’s dedication, strategic vision and collaborative spirit have strengthened UVA Health in countless ways, and I am deeply appreciative of her leadership and service.”