Helping Rural Cancer Survivors Live Healthier, Enjoy Better Quality of Life

UVA Health is conducting a new study aimed at improving quality of life for post-treatment cancer survivors in rural Appalachia while also helping them live healthier.

Developed in collaboration with stakeholders from Southwest Virginia and backed by an American Cancer Society grant, the weSurvive program is designed to help cancer survivors make personalized changes to their nutrition and physical activity. The program is provided free to adult cancer survivors living in or near Appalachian counties in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Kentucky. The six-month program includes eight group sessions, one-on-one health coaching and weekly supportive text messages. Participants can join activities from the comfort of their homes using telehealth.

Helping Rural Cancer Survivors After Treatment

With advances in treatment and early detection, an increasing number of people are surviving cancer. There are 18 million cancer survivors in the United States, with almost 50% managing three or more chronic health conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and obesity. However, few programs support cancer survivors in maintaining healthy lifestyles after their cancer treatment is complete. University of Virginia School of Medicine and UVA Cancer Center’s Kathleen Porter, PhD, RD, aims to fill this gap through a study assessing whether the weSurvive program can improve the quality of life of post-treatment cancer survivors and help them live healthier lifestyles.

Community Impact

Programs that improve quality of life and support healthier living for rural cancer survivors, especially people living in or near Appalachia, are particularly important. Cancer survivors living in rural communities are more likely to have worse cancer survivorship outcomes and chronic health conditions than those in other regions. They also encounter challenges accessing healthcare services during and after treatment, including extended travel for care.

“Having a program for rural cancer survivors like weSurvive that meets them where they are – both literally because survivors can take part in activities from their home and figuratively because participants set their own goals and plans to reach those goals – has the potential to meaningfully impact the health of cancer survivors,” said Porter.

How to Get Involved

To learn more, interested cancer survivors can complete an eligibility screener by:

Visiting the weSurvive Eligibility Screener website; or

Calling Breanna Foreman at 434.235.1112.

Organizations or individuals connected to local cancer survivors who are interested in being partners for recruitment efforts also can contact Foreman.

About the American Cancer Society

This study is funded by an American Cancer Society Research Scholar Grant. The mission of the American Cancer Society is to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.