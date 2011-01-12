Health System dialysis clinics earn 5-Diamond status from Mid-Atlantic Renal Coalition

Four dialysis clinics operated by the University of Virginia Health System have attained 5-Diamond status, a measure of patient safety success. To attain this status, the clinics completed the 5-Diamond Patient Safety Program developed by the Mid-Atlantic Renal Coalition (MARC), a nonprofit corporation that serves as the federal contractor for dialysis facilities in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

UVA dialysis clinics in Altavista, Amherst, Fishersville, and Stanley successfully completed the 5-Diamond program by attaining 100 percent staff participation and documenting how training was implemented and what results were achieved. UVA's other dialysis clinics, which are located in Charlottesville, Zion Crossroads, Orange and Lynchburg, are now awaiting 5-Diamond designation.

MARC's 5-Diamond training is interactive and includes modules about hand-washing, needle and sharps safety, flu vaccinations and emergency and disaster preparedness.

As UVA Renal Manager Debbie Cote observes, "Patient safety is in front of us every day. The 5-Diamond program is perfectly aligned with our institutional goals as well as our mission to improve the delivery of care to those with chronic kidney disease."

"Attaining 5-Diamond status is an important way to let our patients know that we are committed to providing quality care and serving their best interest," adds Cindy McMillan, RN Administrative Coordinator.