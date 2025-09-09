Harrisonburg Media Group to Host UVA Health Children’s Radiothon Sept. 10

Harrisonburg Media Group will host the second annual Valley Cares for Kids Radiothon from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10, on eight of its radio stations to raise money for UVA Health Children’s.

The radiothon will feature stories from UVA Health Children’s patients, their families and their care providers. The stations airing the radiothon are Rocktown Now News/Talk WSVA 92.1FM and 550AM, Q101, 96.9FM WSIG, more96.1FM, Rewind 105.1, Pure Oldies 101.3FM, EZ 100.1FM and ESPN 106.9FM and 1360AM.

Each year, more than 30,000 patients from Harrisonburg and surrounding counties visit UVA Health Children’s for care. Some patients need to use UVA Health’s Neonatal Emergency Transportation System, a dedicated neonatal and pediatric team transporting patients either in a specially designed ambulance or on Pegasus Air, UVA Health’s helicopter transport service.

Money raised will support several initiatives, including:

UVA Health Children’s patient and family-centered care program, which includes assistance for families with lodging, meals and transportation during their child’s hospital stay;

pediatric research to find new treatments and cures; and

purchasing and updating specialized equipment critical to patient care.

Volunteer Opportunity

Volunteers are needed Wednesday for the live phone bank in Harrisonburg to answer calls and process donations. Interested community members can register online for a two-hour session.

Ways to Give

Text VALLEYKIDS to 34984

Call 434.924.1172

Visit the Harrisonburg Media Group stations’ websites

Donations will be accepted by Venmo, Apple Pay, PayPal, credit card and e-check.