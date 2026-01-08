$500,000 Grant Boosts UVA Health’s Infectious Disease Outbreak Response

UVA Health University Medical Center has been awarded a $500,000 grant to enhance its ability to respond to major infectious disease outbreaks.

“An important part of our mission is providing high-quality care for patients with serious illnesses, including infectious diseases,” said Mitch Rosner, MD, MACP, FRCP, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “This grant will support the excellent work of our highly specialized team as they prepare to serve patients as needed.”

UVA Health has received a Special Pathogen Treatment, Assessment and Network Development Award from the National Emerging Special Pathogens Training and Education Center, which leads special pathogen preparedness and response in the United States. The grant will bolster University Medical Center’s capabilities as a Level 2 Special Pathogen Treatment Center in the National Special Pathogen System (NSPS). The NSPS helps ensure safe, high-quality care across the United States during significant infectious disease outbreaks, such as Ebola or avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu.

“Earning this grant reflects a decade of sustained commitment by the health system to preparations to care for patients with high-consequence infectious diseases on behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Costi Sifri, MD, UVA Health’s director of hospital epidemiology. “I am so appreciative of the team from across UVA Health who come together to care for patients with infectious diseases.”

The largest portion of the grant will be used to expand University Medical Center’s infrastructure to provide care for patients with infectious disease by expanding the number of inpatient rooms that can be used as isolation rooms. Funds will also be used to purchase more controlled air-purifying respirators for staff caring for patients with major infectious diseases, to add iPads to help with in-house telemedicine and remote monitoring and to acquire specialized lab equipment.

“Expanding our inventory of tools is a vital part of our ongoing readiness efforts to treat patients with high-consequence infectious diseases,” said Shane Anderson, UVA Health’s director of emergency management. “Our team is thankful for the support from the National Emerging Special Pathogens Training and Education Center to help us best serve our patients.”