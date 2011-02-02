Global Health Leaders Convene at UVa October 19

The University of Virginia's Center for Global Health will hold its fall symposium "Global Health in a Globalized World" from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19 at the Harrison Institute.

Featured speaker, Michele Barry, M.D., FACP, professor of Medicine and Global Public Health at Yale University and director of Yale Medical School's Office of International Health, will discuss the impact of rapid globalization on the developing world and talk about how multinational activities can create health disparities. She will also address how this phenomenon can exacerbate "brain drain" of health care workers from underserved areas and how health professionals in the United States can partner with overseas colleagues to mitigate disparities.

Dr. Barry is working with members of Congress to develop options to mobilize a volunteer U.S. Global Health Service Corps for HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. In addition, Dr. Barry is the health consultant for the Ford Foundation's overseas programs.

World-renowned enteric infections expert and University of Virginia Center for Global Health (CGH) founder and director, Richard L. Guerrant, M.D., will deliver remarks, as will Interim Dean and Vice President of the University of Virginia School of Medicine Sharon Hostler, M.D.

Another highlight of the symposium will be presentations from four CGH scholars, who recently returned from their projects in sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and the Middle East. There will also be poster presentations from CGH scholars and mentors, and researchers available to talk with students interested in pursuing global health projects.

All events of the seminar are free and open to the public. The Harrison Institute is adjacent to Alderman and Clemons libraries.

UVa's Center for Global Health has been at the forefront of efforts to promote health in resource-limited settings by fostering the commitment of students, faculty and partners from many disciplines to address the diseases of poverty.

For additional information about UVa's Center for Global Health visit: http://www.healthsystem.virginia.edu/cgh