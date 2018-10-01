Free Stroke Awareness Event Oct. 5 in South Boston

University of Virginia Health System is presenting a free community stroke awareness event from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center, located at 820 Bruce St. in South Boston.Nina Solenski, MD

, a stroke neurologist with UVA’s Comprehensive Stroke Center, will discuss stroke prevention, risk factors and symptoms. Following her presentation, community members will be able to get their questions about stroke answered by an expert panel of physicians and allied health professionals.

No pre-registration is required, and refreshments will be served. For more information, please contact George Bousaba at 434.924.5310.