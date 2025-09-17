Free Online Program for Quitting Nicotine, Smoking Starts Sept. 24

A free, six-week online program to help Central Virginia residents quit smoking and nicotine use will begin Sept. 24.

The Quit Nicotine/Smoking Blue Ridge Program will run on Zoom from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 24 through Oct. 29 and is open to residents of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson. The program is sponsored by the Tobacco Free Community Coalition, which includes the Blue Ridge Health District, UVA Health, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and Region Ten.

Each class will give participants an opportunity to learn about and experience strategies for quitting, including medication, acupuncture, hypnosis, stress reduction and nutrition.

The program is led by Scott Mein, a certified tobacco treatment specialist. For more information or to receive the Zoom link, contact Mein at 862.432.0490 or [email protected].