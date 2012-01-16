Free events Jan. 16 to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

To honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the University of Virginia School of Nursing and School of Medicine will host an afternoon of events, including job shadowing and medical simulations for local students, a panel discussion and speakers.

Local high school students will have an opportunity to tour a medical simulation center and participate in hands-on medical demonstrations, while college students will shadow UVA health professionals at the UVA Medical Center. A panel discussion for high school students will feature UVA students pursuing careers in healthcare talking about their experiences and the preparation needed to become a health professional.

Two keynote speakers will discuss the increasing diversity of healthcare and how this has impacted the training of health professionals and patient care:

Judy Martin-Holland, PhD, RN, MPA, FNP, is an associate dean for Academic Programs and Diversity Initiatives and Associate Professor in the School of Nursing at the University of California, San Francisco. Norman Oliver, MD, is chair of UVA’s Department of Family Medicine and Director of the UVA Center on Health Disparities, which seeks to reduce disparities in healthcare among different racial and ethnic groups.

Most of Monday’s events take place at the Claude Moore Medical Education Building, located at the intersection of Lane Road and Jeanette Lancaster Way. A schedule of events is below.

Monday’s schedule

12:30-1:30 p.m.: Panel discussion at the Claude Moore Medical Education Building Auditorium 1:30-4 p.m.: Job shadowing across UVA Medical Center (for college undergraduates) 1:30-3:45 p.m.: Tour of the medical simulation center and interactive sessions at Claude Moore Medical Education Building (for high school students) 4-6 p.m.: Keynote speakers Judy Martin-Holland and Norman Oliver, MD (open to the public) at the Claude Moore Medical Education Building Auditorium

Members of the media: If you plan to cover any of these events, please contact Jason Ellis at 924.5679 or [email protected] by 9 a.m. Monday to let him know which events you plan to cover.