Free diabetes screening Saturday, June 11

What: The University of Virginia Health System’s Department of Family Medicine and the UVA chapter of the American Medical Student Association are hosting a free diabetes screening.

The American Diabetes Association estimates that there are 25.8 million Americans living with diabetes, including 7 million people that don’t know they have the disease. An additional 79 million Americans have pre-diabetes, a condition that can develop into diabetes if not properly addressed. Diabetes is the leading cause of kidney disease, lower limb amputations and blindness in the U.S. These complications can be avoided, however, when diabetes is caught early and managed carefully.

Participants will have their height, weight and blood pressure taken and will be asked to fill out a very brief questionnaire. Participants whose answers indicate they may be at risk for diabetes will receive a blood test, with results available in five to 10 minutes. Physician and medical student volunteers will provide counseling, healthy lifestyle tips and, if needed, information about seeking medical care.

When: Saturday, June 11, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Where: The Haven, 112 W. Market St., Charlottesville, Va. (corner of First Street and Market Street)

More information: Call Dr. Sean Reed at 434.981.6424 or email [email protected] . Individual medical advice cannot be provided via email.