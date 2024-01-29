Fortify Children’s Health Earns URAC Accreditation in Clinical Integration

Fortify Children’s Health (“Fortify”) is proud to announce that it has earned URAC accreditation in Clinical Integration. URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure and risk management. By achieving this status, Fortify Children’s Health has demonstrated its commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety and improved outcomes.

Fortify Children’s Health is Virginia’s first clinically integrated network (CIN) dedicated to children and the clinicians who care for them. As a physician-led CIN with over 900 clinicians in the Charlottesville, Northern Virginia and Tidewater regions of Virginia, Fortify has partnered with Medicaid Managed Care Organizations and private insurers to lead the transition to value-based population health for over 150,000 pediatric members, supporting its network practices as they provide excellent care while reducing costs. Clinicians in the Fortify network can access and share important clinical data through a secure, state-of-the-art population health IT platform, develop and follow pediatric-specific best practices and create value for their patients.

"Fortify Children’s Health is dedicated to prioritizing the well-being of children above all else," affirmed Suzanne Brixey, MD, Executive Director of Fortify Children’s Health. "In the face of current challenges, our accreditation from URAC underscores the vital nature of our work. We are committed to guaranteeing the highest standards of pediatric care and embracing interdisciplinary care management that integrates social determinants of health. This recognition reinforces the significance of our efforts in advancing quality care and adapting to new payment models, contributing to the betterment of pediatric healthcare across the Commonwealth of Virginia."

“Clinically Integrated Networks are the future of health care as they promote the best in provider-to-provider communication to improve patient care. URAC is proud to recognize Fortify Children’s Health for its achievement of Clinically Integrated Network accreditation,” said URAC President and CEO, Shawn Griffin, MD. “This accreditation reflects excellence in the areas of health information technology, care coordination and population health.”

“As a founding member of Fortify Children’s Health, CHKD is incredibly proud of this accreditation. It highlights not only the exceptional work of the Fortify team but also its member pediatricians and their staff members who embrace the goal of improving outcomes, reducing disparities and strengthening the future for all of Virginia’s children,” said Amy Sampson, president and chief executive officer of Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters Health System.

“As a co-founder of Fortify Children’s Health, UVA Health is proud that Fortify has achieved this incredibly meaningful designation,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “The URAC clinical integration accreditation underscores the organization’s dedication to delivering exceptional care through Virginia’s first pediatric clinically integrated network. Advancing value-based care in the Commonwealth is a key component of UVA Health’s 10-year strategic plan, and Fortify is pioneering an innovative approach improving the health of children and adolescents across Virginia.”

About Fortify Children’s Health, LLC

Fortify Children’s Health was founded in 2018 by Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters and UVA Health Children’s as a pediatric clinically integrated network with the mission to improve the health of children throughout the Commonwealth by providing them with access to the highest quality health care. Comprising more than 100 pediatric, family medicine, specialty practices and two health systems, our membership is dedicated to the implementation of pediatric-focused standards of care. Our collaborative efforts aim to coordinate resources effectively and accelerate the utilization of data and analytics to enhance outcomes while concurrently reducing costs. Our overarching belief is that by empowering pediatric clinicians to take the lead in Virginia's transition to population health, we can foster improved child health and make pediatric care more cost-effective. More information is available at www.fortifychildrens.org.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.