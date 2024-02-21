Forbes Ranks UVA Health Among America’s Best Large Employers

National business publication Forbes has ranked UVA Health among America’s best large employers and among the top 25 large health system employers nationally.

UVA Health ranked No. 117 overall and No. 24 among health systems in Forbes’ 2024 ranking of America’s Best Large Employers, and was the only Virginia-based health system named to the list. Through a partnership with market research firm Statista, employees at companies with more than 5,000 employees were surveyed and asked to rate their employer and if they would recommend their employer to other potential employees.

According to Forbes, survey responses came from current employees, people who had worked for the company in the past two years as well as people familiar with the company through friends, family or industry peers. The survey gave greater weight to responses from current and former employees.

A key goal in UVA Health’s 10-year strategic plan is becoming the best place to work and a destination for talented people to build careers. The plan calls for the launch of a leadership academy – which welcomed its first class of more than 30 participants in November – along with ongoing initiatives that include an annual innovation competition to generate new ideas to improve the health system and ongoing investments in compensation increases to help recruit and retain excellent team members. UVA Health is also home to the nationally honored Wisdom & Wellbeing program, which works to reduce burnout and attrition by providing effective tools to identify and treat “stress injuries” caused by the challenges frequently faced by healthcare workers.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top employers in the United States, a testament to the success of our ongoing initiatives,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “Our goal is to make UVA Health the workplace of choice in healthcare, and this designation affirms our commitment to helping our team members across the health system feel valued and motivated to thrive. They are the driving force behind this recognition, and I am proud to work with such a dedicated and talented team.”