Food Lion pledges $1 million to children's community health initiatives

Food Lion, the neighborhood grocery for many area families, has pledged $1 million to support a building designed to provide care for children with illnesses and injuries across the Central Virginia area. Food Lion's six-year commitment to the University of Virginia Children's Hospital will help fund the Barry and Bill Battle Building and related programs in health and wellness. Within the Battle Building, a neighborhood model of care will bring together key services and specialists for the ease and convenience of families. The new facility, to be located near the intersection of West Main Street and Jefferson Park Avenue, will consolidate children's outpatient care in a family-friendly setting.

"We are fortunate to have Food Lion as a generous corporate partner in this important commitment to the health and well-being of our region's children," said R. Edward Howell, vice president and CEO of the UVA Medical Center. "The Barry and Bill Battle Building will be an integral part of advancing UVA Children's Hospital's continuum of care, allowing us to further strengthen our commitment to children and families of this community and the region."

The gift comes as a result of a network of stores in the region working together to raise money through community events, employee donations, and in-store customer campaigns. Food Lion has previously donated generous funding to UVA Children's Hospital for renovating what is now known as the Food Lion Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. For many years, Food Lion has also supported the annual UVA Children's Hospital Telethon, both financially and in volunteer time.

"Food Lion is committed to serving the communities in which we operate," said Kyna Foster, director of Community Affairs for Food Lion LLC. "Through generous donations from a variety of fund-raising efforts, Food Lion continues to serve children and families in the Central Virginia community. Since 2001, Food Lion has provided more than $2 million in financial assistance for children's healthcare initiatives through its partnership with the UVA Medical Center, including support of the Food Lion Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Today's announcement furthers our efforts in the community to promote superior healthcare to children."

The new Barry and Bill Battle Building will house pediatric specialists in areas such as cancer, heart disorders, diabetes and other illnesses. It also will include select imaging and infusion services and physical and occupational therapists-all in a cheerful and welcoming setting. Today, children who visit various UVA specialty clinics may travel to as many as five different locations spread over three miles. The Battle Building will consolidate these services and be physically linked to the University Hospital through a climate-controlled connector. Space for children's services will total approximately 82,000 square feet and include approximately 75 exam rooms. The basement level of the building will house an ambulatory surgery center, with a dedicated entrance and waiting room for children. A portion of the ground floor facing West Main Street will include retail space.

Construction of the Battle Building is expected to begin in 2010, with an additional $17 million in private support still to be raised. The building is named for Barry and Bill Battle, longtime supporters of children's health in central Virginia.

With more than 100 physicians, UVA Children's Hospital is a leading center for children's healthcare in the Mid-Atlantic. Each year, UVA Children's Hospital records nearly 100,000 visits from children and their families from across Virginia and beyond.

Food Lion LLC is a subsidiary of Brussels-based Delhaize Group (NYSE: DEG). Food Lion LLC operates more than 1,300 supermarkets, either directly or through affiliated entities, under the names of Food Lion, Bloom, Bottom Dollar Food, Harveys and Reid's. Food Lion LLC employs approximately 74,000 associates in 11 Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states. The company supports numerous non-profit organizations through corporate and foundation giving, campaigns carried out by its stores, local programs, and individual employee involvement. In addition, Food Lion has served as a national partner with the Children's Miracle Network, in support of children's hospitals throughout its 11-state operating area, since 1991. These efforts have raised more than $30 million for Children's Miracle Network hospitals.