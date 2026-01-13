Central Virginia Health Systems Announce Hospital Masking and Public Health Guidance During Surge of Influenza Cases this Winter

With flu cases and hospitalizations surging across the nation and in the Commonwealth, several Central Virginia hospitals and health systems are reinforcing masking guidance and infection prevention measures across care settings to help protect patients, visitors, and staff from the spread of influenza and respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Flu season spans the months of October-March, with cases often peaking in February. This year, cases have surged in late December and into January. Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that there have been at least 15 million illnesses, 180,000 hospitalizations, and 7,400 deaths from flu so far this season. And the Virginia Department of Health indicates a “high” level of respiratory illness in the Commonwealth, with 23.4 percent of recent hospital emergency department visits attributable to respiratory illness.

At this time, Central Virginia hospitals and health systems whose mission is to protect the communities they serve are sharing guidance with the public related to masking protocols in clinical settings and safety precautions people can take to help prevent spreading the flu. The recommendations include:

Updated Patient Masking Guidance

Masking for respiratory symptoms. Patients with flu-like symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, fever, or a runny nose are strongly encouraged to wear a mask if they are able, and advised to notify the front desk upon arrival at provider offices, urgent care centers, and emergency departments. This requirement applies even if the patient has received their annual flu vaccine. Some hospitals are requiring masking for all patients and visitors in emergency departments.

While vaccination remains the most effective way to reduce the risk of severe illness from the flu, it is not 100 percent effective. Individuals who are vaccinated can still contract and spread the virus. Masking when symptoms are present provides an additional layer of protection.

Other ways people in the community can help stop the spread of the flu include:

frequent handwashing,

staying home when sick,

covering coughs and sneezes,

and getting an annual flu vaccine.

Common flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches, chills, fatigue, and, in some cases, vomiting or diarrhea. If symptoms are not serious or life threatening, patients are encouraged to visit a primary care doctor or urgent care facility for treatment of flu and respiratory virus symptoms. Taking this approach can prevent unnecessary emergency room visits, which preserves capacity for patients with serious illness or injury. Patients and visitors experiencing flu-like symptoms are also encouraged to consider postponing non-essential visits to hospitalized loved ones when possible. Individuals infected with the flu can spread the virus before symptoms are fully apparent, making awareness and early precautions critical.