Five UVA Health System specialties honored by U.S. News

Five medical specialties at the University of Virginia Health System are ranked among the top in their field in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “Best Hospitals” guide.

UVA specialties ranked in the 2011-2012 guide are:

Diabetes and endocrinology (13) Neurology and neurosurgery (35) Ear, nose and throat (39) Gynecology (44) Cancer (48)

“These rankings are one example of the teamwork and dedication our employees bring to work each day to provide the best care for our patients at the UVA Health System,” said R. Edward Howell, vice president and chief executive officer of the UVA Medical Center. “I am pleased to see our staff recognized for their efforts.”

Hospitals are ranked based on several factors, including reputation among physicians across the U.S., patient safety, technology and nurse staffing. Just 140 of over 5,000 U.S. medical centers have one or more of their specialties named in this year's rankings.

“Our faculty and staff are devoted to improving healthcare by researching and developing better treatments while delivering leading-edge care and service to our patients and their families,” said Steven T. DeKosky, MD, FAAN, FACP, vice president and dean of the UVA School of Medicine.

Most ranked hospitals follow and pioneer new treatment guidelines, according to U.S. News. They also conduct bench to bedside research and employ the latest advances in imaging, surgical devices, and other technologies.

The U.S. News rankings are available online at www.usnews.com/besthospitals .