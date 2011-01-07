Edward A. Botchwey III, PhD, Receives Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers

Edward A. Botchwey III, PhD, an associate professor of biomedical engineering and orthopaedic surgery at the University of Virginia, was recently named a recipient of the Presidential Early Career Awards for Scientists and Engineers by President Obama.

The Early Career Award is the highest honor bestowed by the United States government on science and engineering professionals in the early stages of their independent research careers.

Dr. Botchwey joined the UVA faculty in 2003. He currently directs the Laboratory for Converging Technologies at the University of Virginia, which uses a multidisciplinary approach to improve tissue engineering therapies through the therapeutic manipulation of neovascularization, inflammation, and innervation in vivo.

Each year, ten federal departments and agencies jointly nominate the most meritorious scientists and engineers whose early accomplishments show the greatest promise for assuring America's preeminence in their fields. "Science and technology have long been at the core of America's economic strength and global leadership," President Obama said in a news release. "I am confident that these individuals, who have shown such tremendous promise so early in their careers, will go on to make breakthroughs and discoveries that will continue to move our nation forward in the years ahead."

The awards, established by President Clinton in 1996, are coordinated by the Office of Science and Technology Policy within the Executive Office of the President. Awardees are selected for their pursuit of innovative research at the frontiers of science and technology and their commitment to community service as demonstrated through scientific leadership, public education, or community outreach. Winning scientists and engineers have received research grants for up to five years to further their studies in support of critical government missions.