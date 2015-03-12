Dr. David Weiss named among top orthopedic trauma surgeons in North America

Orthopedics This Week has named UVA Health System orthopedic surgeon David B. Weiss, MD, among 19 of the best orthopedic trauma surgeons in North America.

The healthcare publication compiled its list based on a phone survey of thought leaders in orthopedic trauma.

“From the treatment of wounded warriors to domestic violence victims to auto accident patients, orthopedic traumatology has experienced significant advances in the science and treatment of trauma over the last 15 years,” the publication said. “Much of this progress is due to the people who appear on this list.”

Weiss said he was honored to receive the award. “My reaction was gratitude for being included on a list with some very well respected, really big names in our field,” he said.

Weiss has directed the Division of Orthopedic Trauma at UVA since 2010, where his specialties include complex fractures of the ankle, knee, hip, shoulder, elbow and pelvis. “In addition to being a skilled surgical technician, Dr. Weiss is highly dedicated to education in orthopedic trauma,” said one survey respondent. “He has consolidated orthopedic trauma care in Central Virginia with his leadership skills, surgical acumen, teaching abilities, and bedside manner.”

The opportunity to quickly help a patient who has sustained a serious injury is what inspires Weiss.

"The thing I like most about my work is being able to intervene in someone's life when they have just sustained a significant injury, be it a slip and fall with an ankle fracture or a bad car accident with multiple injuries, and be able to have an immediate and positive effect on their future," he said.