Dr. Danny Mistry to serve as team physician for U.S. Swim Team

Described as "untiring and devoted" for his service to the student athletes in the University of Virginia Athletics Department, Dr. Danny Mistry, also with the UVA Health System, has been chosen to be the team physician and athletics trainer for the USA Junior Swim Team at the Victoria State Championships in Melbourne, Australia. This is his second time participating in this championship and he could possibly get the opportunity to work at the 2008 Olympics.

"In order to qualify for consideration as a team physician to the Olympics, I had to complete an on-site evaluation by the United States Olympic Committee (USOC). I spent two weeks last June at the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, California, during which I worked with athletes from several national teams," said Mistry. "The rotation was successful and my understanding is that I will be invited back to other international events sponsored by the USOC, which someday, may include the Olympics."

Mistry is an assistant professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at UVA Health System and co-medical director and primary care team physician in the UVA Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. He credits his USOC experiences as opportunities to learn and grow the practice of sports medicine at UVA. In addition to serving as a primary care team physician for approximately 700 student athletes, he is also involved with several clinical research projects in the Athletics Department.

"The essence of Dr. Mistry's work is an unwavering commitment to the welfare and development of each student with whom he works," said Craig Littlepage, athletics director at UVA. "He consistently goes the extra mile and puts in additional time to the benefit of each student-athlete under his care."

"Our goal is to create an optimal environment for our athletes where they can participate safely and to the best of their abilities. Our research is geared towards answering the simple questions such as why do some athletes cramp more than others, why are some athletes more prone to anemia, what can we do to prevent sudden cardiac death in athletes, or why are athletes more prone to common infection? By performing these meaningful studies, we hope to educate sports medicine professionals worldwide," Mistry added.

Whether it's abroad or on the Cavalier's home field, many young athletes look to Mistry for comprehensive medical care. Mistry not only cares for injuries and works to enhance performance, he also cares for the run of the mill health issues like infectious illnesses.

"Contemporary sports medicine is not just about taking care of illnesses and injuries, but importantly, about understanding the ‘whole' athlete," said Mistry.