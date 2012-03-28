Dialysis clinics earn recognition for patient safety

All eight of UVA’s dialysis clinics are recognized as 5-Diamond Patient Safety Facilities, including:

The University of Virginia Health System’s dialysis clinics have earned a top patient safety honor from the Mid-Atlantic Renal Coalition , a nonprofit working to improve care for patients with end-stage kidney disease in Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Only 15 dialysis centers in Virginia have 5-Diamond status.

To earn 5-Diamond status, staff at each dialysis clinic completed a series of interactive training modules on a variety of patient safety topics, including sharps safety, communication, flu vaccination, emergency preparedness and preventing slips, trips and falls. Mark Okusa, MD

Debbie Cote, MSN, RN, CNN, Administrator for Dialysis at UVA Health System, says the 5-Diamond awards reflect the staff’s efforts to provide high-quality care. “It shows the commitment of the entire dialysis program to establishing a culture that focuses on patient safety,” she says.

An emphasis on patient safety leads to better outcomes for dialysis patients, says

, Chief of UVA’s Division of Nephrology. “As you increase awareness and promote a culture of patient safety you reduce complications and improve overall health,” he says.