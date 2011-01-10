Department of Surgery Chair Irving L. Kron, MD, elected President of the American Association for Thoracic Surgery

Renowned University of Virginia Health System cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon Irving L. Kron, MD, was recently elected President of the American Association for Thoracic Surgery at its annual meeting in Toronto.

Dr. Kron, who serves as Chair of the Department of Surgery at the University of Virginia, will lead the association's more than 1,200 members.

Founded in 1917 by the earliest pioneers in the field of thoracic surgery, AATS requires its members to have a proven record of distinction within the cardiothoracic surgical field and have made meritorious contributions to the extant knowledge base about cardiothoracic disease and its surgical treatment.

After graduating from Medical College of Wisconsin in 1975, Dr. Kron completed his surgical residency at Maine Medical Center and his thoracic cardiovascular surgery residency at the University of Virginia. Dr. Kron was appointed Chair of the Department of Surgery at UVA in 2002. His laboratory has been funded by the NIH and the American Heart Association for more than a decade.

In addition to his research, Dr. Kron leads the Network for Cardiothoracic Surgical Investigations in Cardiovascular Medicine. The consortium, composed of seven medical centers in the United States and Canada, evaluates newer surgical techniques, technologies, devices, and innovative pharmaceutical and bioengineered products to ensure that the public has access to the best procedures determined by careful assessment.