Dec. 6-9: One-way traffic on West Main Street in front of Battle Building

To accommodate construction of the Battle Building at University of Virginia Children’s Hospital , traffic on West Main Street in front of the project will be one-way westbound Dec. 6-9. 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9

Eastbound traffic will be detoured around the project using 14th Street NW, Wertland Street and 10th Street NW. Westbound traffic on West Main Street in front of the project will be limited to one lane. Electronic signage and construction personnel will help direct traffic.

Weather permitting, the detour will be in place from

. If inclement weather delays construction, the detour will instead take place from 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16. www.virginia.edu/parking/construction.html

The construction work will also impact some Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) buses. CAT will detour the Free Trolley, Route 4, Route 6, and Route 7 in the eastbound direction on West Main Street. This will only affect passengers using bus stop #11138 (corner of West Main Street and 11th Street SW eastbound).

There will be a temporary bus stop installed at the corner of West Main Street and Roosevelt Brown Boulevard. This temporary stop will only be served by the Free Trolley and Route 7. Route 4 and 6 will not service bus stop #11138 or the temporary bus stop.

Additional information and a map of the detours is available at

.

The detour will accommodate the installation of a 30,000-gallon water tank for the Battle Building, which is scheduled to open in June 2014. The 200,000-square-foot building will consolidate UVA’s outpatient pediatric specialty care and organize it by neighborhoods, with multiple services grouped together based on children’s needs. The building will also be the new home for UVA’s Outpatient Surgery Center.