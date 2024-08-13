Dan River Cancer Task Force Collaborates to Combat Cancer Disparities

The Dan River Cancer Task Force is refocusing efforts to address cancer disparities in Southside Virginia with a strategic focus on education, prevention and early detection. The task force is seeking additional volunteers as it aims to span generational gaps by empowering youth to change the narrative and motivating adults to prioritize early detection.

This summer, the task force developed a comprehensive strategic plan that aims to reduce cancer disparities in the region through collaborations with local groups and residents.

Dan River Cancer Disparities

The region faces significant cancer disparities, including:

Elevated colorectal cancer rates.

Increased breast cancer rates and mortality among Black women compared with White women.

More than double the prostate cancer mortality rate among Black men compared with White men.

A Collaborative Effort

Formed through a collaboration between University of Virginia Cancer Center and VCU Massey Cancer Center, the task force has representation from over 20 regional organizations, including representatives from healthcare institutions, community-based organizations and faith-based organizations. For over a decade, this collaborative effort has guided cancer control and prevention programs and research to serve the community’s best interests.

The task force is dedicated to working with local health organizations, community leaders and residents to improve cancer outcomes and enhance community health.

“Community engagement, supported by local health organizations and community leaders, is essential for improving cancer outcomes and overall community health,“ said Ashley Banegas, outreach and engagement specialist of community outreach and engagement at UVA Cancer Center. “Our ongoing dedication ensures residents continue to receive the essential education and information to encourage vaccinations and cancer screenings.”

Next Steps

The task force’s next meeting will be held in a hybrid format at 1 p.m. Aug. 19. They are currently seeking additional community champions, including school-based partners, to support ongoing initiatives. For more information on how to get involved with the task force and attend the meeting either virtually or in person, please contact Ashley Banegas at [email protected].