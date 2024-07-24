July 25: Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day Supports UVA Health Children’s

Dairy Queen locations in Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley will raise money Thursday, July 25, for UVA Health Children’s on Miracle Treat Day.

For every Blizzard sold at participating Dairy Queen locations, $1 or more will go to UVA Health Children’s to support several initiatives, including:

equipment specially designed for children of every age and size;

patient services supporting the physical, mental, and emotional health of kids and families;

charity care that provides free or reduced-cost health services; and

research and treatment innovations that improve outcomes for children.

UVA Health Children’s is rated the No. 1 children’s hospital in Virginia by U.S. News & World Report, with nine specialties ranked among the top 50 nationally.

The participating locations:

Bridgewater: 506 N. Main St.

Charlottesville: 1777 Fortune Park Road

Elkton: 108 Blue & Gold Drive

Harrisonburg: 78 S. Carlton St. and 1755 Virginia Ave.

Mineral: 911 Cross County Road

Stuarts Draft: 2647 Stuarts Draft Highway

Verona: 79 Lee Highway

During its 40-year sponsorship, Dairy Queen has raised more than $175 million nationwide to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which include UVA Health Children’s.