Thursday: Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day Benefits UVA Health Children’s

Central Virginia and Shenandoah Valley Dairy Queen locations will raise money Thursday, July 31, for UVA Health Children’s on Miracle Treat Day.

For every Blizzard sold at the eight participating Dairy Queen locations, $1 will go to UVA Health Children’s to support patients and their families, including:

specially designed equipment for children;

lodging, food and gas cards; and

services provided by UVA Health Children’s Child Life team, such as playrooms inside the hospital and helping children understand their diagnosis and care.

UVA Health Children’s is rated the No. 1 children’s hospital in Virginia by U.S. News & World Report, with eight specialties ranked among the top 50 nationally.

The participating DQ locations:

Albemarle County: 1777 Fortune Park Road

Bridgewater: 506 N. Main St.

Elkton: 108 Blue & Gold Drive

Harrisonburg: 78 S. Carlton St. and 1755 Virginia Ave.

Mineral: 911 Cross County Road

Stuarts Draft: 2647 Stuarts Draft Highway

Verona: 79 Lee Highway

Each year, area Dairy Queens raise more than $75,000 to support UVA Health Children’s.