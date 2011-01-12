Culpeper Regional Hospital Trustee appointed to UVA's Medical Center Operating Board

Constance R. Kincheloe, a member of Culpeper Regional Hospital's Board of Trustees, has been named to the University of Virginia Medical Center's Operating Board.

The appointment is another step in a partnership between Culpeper and UVA that became effective January 1. Under the partnership, UVAMC will invest $40 million in CRH over three years, but CRH remains an independent not-for-profit hospital with its own board of trustees.

"Ms. Kincheloe has been instrumental in developing that partnership," said R. Edward Howell, vice president and CEO of the UVA Medical Center. "Her appointment to the Operating Board is another example of the great collaboration developing between the leadership at UVA and Culpeper."

A longtime resident of Culpeper, Kincheloe chaired CRH's Board of Trustees from 2006 to 2008 and remains a member. She has worked closely with CRH leadership to plan the hospital's long-term strategies and goals.

"Connie has been a champion of our hospital for many, many years," said Lee Kirk, president and CEO of Culpeper Regional Hospital. "She worked diligently with the CRH leadership at creating the foundation of our partnership with the University of Virginia Medical Center, and with her leadership and vision we are in a better position for the future."

Kincheloe is also a member of the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education and the Germanna Community College Educational Foundation. Additionally, Kincheloe helped foster a relationship between Germanna and Culpeper Regional Hospital, which resulted in CRH supplementing salaries for nursing teaching positions at the community college and local high schools.

"Ms. Kincheloe has a long history of contributions to Culpeper Regional Hospital and her community," said E. Darracott Vaughan Jr., MD, chair of the UVA Medical Center Operating Board. "We're honored that she's going to be a member of our board, and I know she'll bring that same dedication to the university."