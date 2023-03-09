UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center Named One of Nation’s Best Maternity Care Hospitals by The Leapfrog Group and Money

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center is proud to be named one of the Best Maternity Care Hospitals in the nation for 2022. This designation was awarded by a collaboration between The Leapfrog Group and Money. UVA Heath Culpeper Medical Center was one of 2,200 hospitals to receive this honor by demonstrating an organization-wide commitment to excellence. In addition to this national honor, UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center has previously been named a “Baby-Friendly” hospital by UNICEF and the World Health Organization, and was given the “Virginia Maternity Center Breastfeeding-Friendly Designation.”

“To be listed as a Best Maternity Care Hospital in the nation is an incredible honor,” said Donna Staton, president of UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center. “To serve such an important sector of the community, while providing exemplary care is why we do what we do each day. In the last three years we have delivered over 500 babies a year. In 2022, we hit a new high of just under 600 babies delivered for the year. Our entire medical center team is dedicated to quality care and health of our families. These honors inspire us to advance healthcare to new heights, one little human at a time.”

The Leapfrog Group has been highly motivated to explore the quality of maternal care delivered at American hospitals. They included six measures in the annual Leapfrog Hospital Survey to rate the maternity care standards: rate of early elective deliveries, rate of nulliparous term singleton vertex (NTSV) cesarean deliveries, rate of episiotomies, two maternity care process measures, and a composite measure for high-risk deliveries.

Chief Executive Officer of UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center, and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, Erik Shannon, adds, “This is a great example of how the entire hospital staff is committed to providing patients and the community with excellence in care during one of the biggest events of their lives. We are thrilled to be a small part of these amazing moments.”

The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization aimed at helping consumers make informed decisions about their health care. For over two decades, it has collected and published data on patient safety, quality of care, and more from over 2,200 hospitals. To compile the list of top hospitals Leapfrog partners with Money to assess data from 39 performance measures in seven different categories for the letter grade of A or below. The Best Maternity Hospitals are surveyed on six measures; rate of early elective deliveries, rate of nulliparous term singleton vertex (NTSV) cesarean deliveries, rate of episiotomies, two maternity care process measures, and a composite measure for high-risk deliveries. For additional information of the Leapfrog hospital survey, see Best Hospitals Methodology (money.com).

About UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center has been serving the community since 1960. It became part of UVA Health in 2021 and is a 70-bed community hospital with a comprehensive offering of services in emergency care, surgery, imaging, women’s and children’s health, heart and vascular, cancer care, orthopedics, and rehabilitation.