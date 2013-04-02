Culpeper Medical Associates joins UVA Health System

Culpeper Medical Associates (CMA), a network of six primary-care practices serving patients in Central Virginia, officially joined the UVA Health System on April 1, 2013.

CMA’s operations will be integrated into the UVA Physicians Group (UPG), and its 112 staff members will become employees of UPG. This new structure is expected to enhance medical services in the surrounding communities, giving patients easy access to the expertise and treatment technology available through UVA, while receiving routine care close to home. The acquisition expands UVA’s network of regional primary care practices from six to 12.

CMA formed in 1997, when about 20 physicians and nurse practitioners merged their established practices. The group was owned by a joint venture between Culpeper Regional Hospital and Healthcare Partners Inc., a subsidiary of UPG and the UVA Medical Center.

This move builds on a long and productive relationship with CMA’s physicians and Culpeper Regional Hospital, noted Brad Haws, chief executive officer of UPG. He also believes that increasing our alignment should improve the coordination of our care.

UPG began managing CMA’s billing and collections activities in 2009. In 2010, UPG expanded its role to provide full management services for CMA’s day-to-day operations. Thomas Reynolds, MD, medical director of CMA, said UPG is an ideal partner based on its experience managing other primary-care practices and its past collaboration with CMA. “With their resources, health-care knowledge and history with CMA, the UVA Physicians Group is well suited to help us continue providing high-quality care to our patients,” Reynolds said.

“We’re excited to continue our work with the skilled physicians, nurse practitioners, PAs and other staff at Culpeper Medical Associates,” said Haws. “In joining us, they’re also supporting one of the major goals of the Health System’s strategic plan, which is to grow clinically and be the partner of choice for providers in the community. As an academic medical center, we’re increasingly focused on growing our clinical operations to ensure that our research and educational missions remain strong.”

CMA has offices in Culpeper, Madison and Locust Grove. The providers will continue to practice at their current locations, but under the umbrella of the UVA Physicians Group.