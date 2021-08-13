COVID-19 Vaccines Coming to UVA Health Outpatient Pharmacies

To make it easier for Central Virginia residents to become vaccinated against COVID-19, UVA Health will make COVID-19 vaccines available at its outpatient pharmacies.

Appointments are now available weekdays between 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the UVA Outpatient Pharmacy at the Education Resource Center, located on the first floor of the facility at 1240 Lee Street in Charlottesville across from the main entrance to UVA Medical Center. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available. To make an appointment, please call 434.297.4829. Free parking (with validation from the pharmacy) is available in the Lee Street Garage, which is next door to the pharmacy.

Walk-in vaccinations are slated to be available at the Education Resource Center pharmacy within two weeks, and UVA Health plans to offer COVID-19 vaccinations soon at its other outpatient pharmacies.

“With an increase in COVID cases caused by the Delta variant, we want to make it as convenient as possible for everyone in our community who has not yet been vaccinated to receive a shot as soon as possible,” said Justin Vesser, a pharmacy supervisor at UVA Health.

COVID-19 vaccinations also remain available at UVA Health’s COVID Clinic on the first floor of the West Complex, located at 1300 Jefferson Park Ave. Appointments are required, and can be made by calling 434.297.4829 or by visiting UVA Health’s online vaccine appointment site. Free parking (with validation from the clinic) is available in the Lee Street Garage and the 11th Street Garage.