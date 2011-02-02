COMMUNITY HOOPERS TO BOUNCE BALLS FOR KIDS

All basketball teams will have the home court advantage when they lace up for ill and disadvantaged children on Saturday, April 7 at the Washington Park basketball courts in Charlottesville, from 10am to 4pm. That's when the third annual Merrill Lynch 3-on-3 for Community Tournament will be held. The event raises money for the University of Virginia Children's Hospital program, Jeffrey's Gifts and Children, Youth and Family Services. Spectators will be admitted free.

Teams must register and pay a $25 entrance fee before Sunday, April 1. There will be three Divisions-a Championship division, a Recreation division, and a Family division. To be eligible to play in either the Championship or Recreation division, each team member must be at least 16 years of age. Each team will play at least two games during the day.

"Jeffrey's Gifts has an immeasurable impact on patients and families at UVa Children's Hospital," said Margaret Van Bree, M.H.A, Dr.P.H., chief operations officer for the UVa Medical Center. "By providing special gifts and surprises for some of our sickest patients, Jeffrey's Gifts brings comfort and hope where it is needed most."

"Merrill Lynch is proud to be sponsoring this basketball tournament and fun day for families in our community," said Michael Kaminski, director of the Merrill Lynch Charlottesville office. "We are especially privileged to support the work of Jeffrey's Gifts and Children, Youth and Family Services. Their day-to-day efforts make such a difference in the lives of children and families in our region."

Other event sponsors include Robinson, Farmer & Cox Associates, Pepsi, Contour Construction, Spring Creek Development, Enterprise Rental Car, Blue Ridge Rotary, NBC-29, and Pavilion Properties. For more information visit the website at www.3on3forcommunity.org .