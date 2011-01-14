Children's Hospital and NBC29 raise over $1.8 million during telethon

Long after the cheering ended, the cameras stopped rolling and the lights went out on this weekend's 25 th annual NBC 29 and University of Virginia Children's Hospital telethon, the pledges and donations continued to climb. The final count: $1,801,862. In addition, The University of Virginia Children's Hospital received two significant gifts--$120,000 from Klockner Pentaplast and $85,000 from Food Lion. These funds will go towards the Barry and Bill Battle Building, a future facility of the UVA Children's Hospital, as well as pediatric research and special comforts for hospitalized children.

There were many touching stories of miraculous recoveries and children who showed strength in the midst of serious illness featured on this year's telethon. Also, an impressive group of visitors came to show their support including, Charlottesville 5 th district congressman, Tom Perriello (D); UVA Football Coach, Al Groh; and UVA Basketball coach, Tony Bennett.

Thanks to the generosity of one of the country's most giving communities, UVA Children's Hospital can continue to provide high-level care to children and design research projects to benefit all of pediatric medicine.