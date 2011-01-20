Children's Hospital and NBC29 Raise Over $1.6 Million During Telethon

After the last pledge was called in and the last appeal was made, the final numbers for the 2008 University of Virginia Children's Hospital telethon were tallied. This weekend's 24 th annual event raised $1,669,435 to help fund a new Children's Hospital facility, renovations in the pediatric primary care center, pediatric research and special comforts for hospitalized kids.

There were many touching moments during this year's telethon, including an interview with the family of Jennifer Barrick, the UVA Children's Hospital Comeback Kid of the Year, who sustained life-threatening injuries from a car accident. The entire family suffered serious injuries, but Jennifer's were worse. She was not expected to survive. Sunday's visit by Jennifer and her family stood as a testimony to the loving and expert care that put her on the road to recovery. Also during the telethon, the UVA Children's Hospital Committee paid tribute to the life and legacy of William Battle, a longtime supporter of UVA Children's Hospital who passed away over the weekend.

Also during the telethon, young patients were able to get behind the handles of a Harley Davidson signed by BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND. The bike will go to the lucky raffle ticket holder on August 16. The 24 th annual Walk for Kids preceded the broadcast on Saturday morning with participants of all ages. Some 600 people also attended a reunion for infants cared for in UVA's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Earlier in the week, a reception and award ceremony for pediatric researchers recognized the accomplishments of new and long-time investigators, including Dr. Robert Chevalier, chair of the Department of Pediatrics at UVA Children's Hospital, who received a career enhancement award for his work in the field of nephrology.

Thanks to the generosity of one of the country's most giving communities, UVA Children's Hospital can continue to provide high-level care to children and design research projects to benefit all of pediatric medicine.