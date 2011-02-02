Children's Butterfly Necklaces Recalled Due to Lead Poisoning

If your children or any children you know love butterfly toys or jewelry, then pay close attention: they could be at risk for lead poisoning.

In December 2006 and January 2007, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a voluntary recall of nearly 143,000 "Children's Butterfly Necklaces" sold to children in a variety of toy stores and discount stores nationwide. The necklaces contain high amounts of lead.

The necklaces were made in China and distributed by the U.S. Toy Co. of Grandview, MO. They have pendants shaped as butterflies that are painted in various colors, which hang from a black cord. The necklace's package is blue cardboard with images of flowers and butterflies and the words "Butterfly Necklace" printed on the front and "Item#JA298" on the back.

Consumers should take these necklaces away from children immediately. While no injuries or illnesses have been reported, lead is toxic if ingested by young children and could cause adverse health effects. Children are at risk of ingesting lead if they swallow or suck on lead items. Even thumb-sucking after excessively handling lead items can lead to poisoning. In March of 2005, a Minnesota child died after swallowing a lead contaminated bracelet distributed by a leading shoe manufacturer.

To view photos of the butterfly necklaces, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website: www.cpsc.gov or the U.S. Toy company at www.ustoy.com.

Note to media: If you are interested in following up on this announcement, please contact Public Relations at the Uva Health System at 434-243-2734.