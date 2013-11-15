Charlottesville Women’s Four Miler sets fundraising record

This year’s Charlottesville Women’s Four Miler raised a record $370,000 for the Breast Care Program at University of Virginia Cancer Center . Jennifer Harvey, MD,

“We are so thankful for the women from across Central Virginia who raise money to support us and our patients by participating in the Four Miler,” said

co-director of the Breast Care Program. David Brenin, MD

More than 3,000 women finished the race, which was held Aug. 31 on Garth Road near Foxfield. The race has now raised more than $2.5 million over the past 21 years to support the services offered at the UVA Breast Care Program, including patient care, research into new treatments and patient education.

Breast Care Program co-director

, also saluted the organizers of the race and Women’s Four Miler training program for their dedication to the race. “This event wouldn’t be a success without the hard work of Cynthia and Audrey Lorenzoni, the co-race directors, along with Pam Whorley, who organizes the training program,” he said.

About UVA Cancer Center

UVA Cancer Center is accredited by the Commission on Cancer and is one of 67 National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated cancer centers in the U.S. for its work in cancer research, prevention, detection and treatment. UVA Cancer Center provides comprehensive, world-class cancer treatment in an environment of caring for patients across Virginia, led by doctors who have been honored by publications such as Best Doctors in America® and America’s Top Doctors®.