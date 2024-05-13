Charlottesville Radio Group to Host Radiothon for UVA Health Children’s

As part of UVA Health Children's Week of Giving, Charlottesville Radio Group will host the Cares for Kids Radiothon this Wednesday and Thursday on five of its radio stations.

The radiothon will feature inspiring stories from patients’ families, UVA Health Children’s child-life specialists and hospital leaders. The stations airing the radiothon are 97.5 3WV, Z95.1, 106.1 The Corner, 92.7 C-Ville Country and Newsradio 98.9 and 1070 WINA.

Money raised will support several initiatives, including:

expansion of the neonatal intensive care unit and pediatric intensive care unit;

the family-centered care program, which includes helping families with unexpected expenses during their child’s hospital stay;

the launch later this year of the UVA Health Children's Neurodevelopmental and Behavioral Care clinic in Albemarle County in partnership with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital;

UVA Health Children’s pediatric cardiology program; and

UVA Health Children’s pediatric cancer program.

Sponsors of the radiothon include the Children’s Hospital Advisory Board, Dairy Market, Crutchfield, Flow Automotive, Children’s Dentistry of Charlottesville, Hunter Wyant Insurance, The Forum, Birch & Bloom, Rent-A-Center, Shenanigans and Wegmans.

Ways to Give

Text UVAKIDS to 51555

Call 434.982.HOPE (4673)

Visit the Charlottesville Radio Group stations’ websites

Donations will be accepted by Venmo, Apple Pay, PayPal, credit card and e-check.